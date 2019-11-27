Guthrie offices closing for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre, Pa., the Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy and all regional offices throughout the Twin Tiers will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Walk-In Care services at all Guthrie locations will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

For a complete listing of Guthrie’s Walk-In Care hours and locations, visit http://www.guthrie.org/walk-in-care.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Guthrie Troy Community Hospital, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital will be in full operation on these days, including the 24-hour emergency rooms.

For more information on Guthrie locations and services, visit www.guthrie.org.