Guthrie patient keeping his heart strong; makes 1,000th visit

SAYRE, Pa. – Members of the Guthrie Cardiac Rehab staff came together to celebrate one of their patient’s 1,000th visit.

In 2005, Al Shipman suffered a heart attack that resulted in him having surgery. As part of his recovery, doctors suggested Shipman undergo cardiac rehab to lessen his chances of having another cardiac event.

Nearly 15 years later, Shipman is still a Guthrie Cardiac Rehab patient and enjoys an individualized exercise program and expert provider advice. While he’s no longer urged to attend these visits, Shipman says he keeps coming back as part of his commitment to keeping his heart healthy and strong.

“I’ve been coming and part of it is the comradery and its a support group. We’ve all been through an event, we can all relate to each other, so that’s what brings us back.”

To celebrate Shipman’s 1,000th rehab visit milestone, Guthrie staff and other cardiac rehab participants shared coffee and bagels and posed for a group photo.

Shipman is the eighth patient to reach the 1,000th visit milestone since the program started in 1998.