Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital welcomes first baby of 2020

SAYRE, Pa. – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital welcomed their first baby of 2020. 

Baby Boy Eli David Dunn was born at 3:24 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2020 to parents Marguerite Falsey and Nicholas Dunn, of Towanda, Pa.

He arrived weighing in at 7 pounds 13 ounces and is 19 inches long.

On Jan. 1, 2020 at 10:18 a.m. the first New Year’s baby of the entire Guthrie system was born at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. Baby Boy Bentley Lawrence was born to parents Jane and Lawrence Lewis Jr., of McGraw, N.Y. He arrived weighing in at 6 pounds and is 19 inches long. 

