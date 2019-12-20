Guthrie set to buy old Kmart building in Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM-TV)- Guthrie is in the process of purchasing the former Kmart building located on N. Elmira Street in Sayre.

Guthrie plans to renovate and remodel the space before moving a number of clinical services to that location.

The specific services that will relocate have yet to be determined. Guthrie expects the purchase of the building to be finalized in the coming months and will have more information to share as plans continue to develop.

18 News will keep you updated as this process continues to move forward.