Halloween safety tips for residents

The City of Corning would like to remind everyone of the following safety tips to help make this Halloween a safe and enjoyable one:

Tips for Homeowners:

· Welcome trick-or-treaters at home by turning on your exterior lights.

· Remove objects from your yard that might present a hazard to visitors.

· Drive slowly all evening-you never know what creature may suddenly cross your path.

· Report any suspicious or criminal activity to your local police department.

· Keep costumed children away from pets. The pet may not recognize the child and become frightened.

Making Safe Costumes:

· Check that costumes are flame-retardant so that the little ones aren’t in danger near candle-lit jack-o-lanterns and other fire hazards.

· Keep costumes short to prevent trips, falls, and other bumps in the night.

· Encourage kids to wear comfortable shoes.

· Try make-up instead of a mask. Masks can be hot and uncomfortable, and, more importantly, they can obstruct a child’s vision – a dangerous thing when kids are crossing streets and going up and down steps.

· Make sure kids wear light colors or put reflective tape on their costumes.

Tips for Trick-or-Treaters

· Make sure older kids go out with friends. Younger children should be accompanied by an adult.

· Set a time limit for children to trick-or-treat. Together, map out a safe route so you know where they’ll be. Remind them not to take short cuts through backyards, alleys, or playing fields.

· Remind kids not to enter a stranger’s house or car. Stay within your neighborhood and visit homes of people you know.

· Try to get kids trick-or-treat while it is still light out. If it is dark, make sure a couple of people are carrying flashlights that work.

Eating the Treats

· Kids need to know not to eat their treats until they get home.

· Have an adult examine all candy before allowing children to eat it. If you suspect candy has been tampered with, call your local police department.

· What to eat? Only unopened candies and other treats that are in original wrappers. Don’t forget to inspect fruit and homemade goodies for anything suspicious.

