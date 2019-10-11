Halloween Safety Tips

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Halloween is a fun and festive time of year, but it is necessary to proceed with precaution. Don’t let the goblins and monsters fool you this year. Halloween falls on a Thursday and it will be a great year for trick-or-treating.

Before enjoying the festive fun, follow these safety tips.

Assure that all costumes and decorations are fire resistant

Assure children are wearing the proper foot wear and comfortable shoes

Bring flash lights when out trick-or-treating

Wear brightly colored and reflective clothing, especially at night

Lanterns and candle-light pumpkins should be placed on a flat surface to avoid hazards

Restrain pets in your home so they do not startle trick-or-treaters or run loose

A parent or guardian should always accompany young children while trick-or-treating

Travel in groups

Carry a cellphone at all times and allow children cellphone access in case of emergency

Always look for the sidewalks

Be aware of how much candy you and others consume, too much candy can lead to stomach aches or increased risk of heart failure

Halloween is a great holiday to celebrate, especially for the children. Make sure to take all safety precautions to maximize your spooky experience this year.

If you want to add your Halloween tips to the list, email me at:

melissafalcone@wetmtv.com