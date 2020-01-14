Hamilton-Gibson’s “A Pound Of Flesh” to open later this month

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – “This play is funny, preposterous, naughty and not for children,” said Mary Ginn who plays a librarian in Hamilton-Gibson’s upcoming production of “A Pound of Flesh.”

The show will open with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24 and 25 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26 in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.

The last two performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for those 18 and under. For tickets, visit hamiltongibson.org, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.

Because the play includes bawdy humor, puns and innuendo, some may find it offensive.

The production is co-sponsored by William and Shirley Hebe and Spencer, Gleason, Hebe, & Rague, P.C.

“It will be a fun, entertaining evening,” Ginn said. “The play is definitely adult fare. I would have taken my teens to see it but that’s an individual decision.”

Ginn plays Ima Page. “Ima is enthusiastic about books and reading, is lovable, sweet but ditzy and always digressing. She is fun to play but is not really part of the courtroom drama. Ima is the entertainment at the start of the second act following intermission.”

“My character in ‘A Pound of Flesh’ sees the upside to all of the downsides,” said Kate Sholonski. She is playing Dr. Happy N. Bright, a medical doctor who is full of sunshine and laughter. Sholonski is the only cast member from the original production to reprise her role. The show was first performed by the Wellsboro-based community theater arts group 20 years ago, in 1999.

“Dr. Happy N. Bright is always looking for the bright side of things and sees everything as extremely funny,” Sholonski said. “When Thomas wrote this play, he told me he had written this part with me in mind. He came to our house one night and said, ‘I want you to read this.’ So, I did a cold read. By the time I finished, my husband and Thomas were laughing hysterically. ‘This will totally bring the house down or be a total flop’, Thomas had said. In 1999, the audience laughed at every performance. Laughter and joy are contagious when you are around someone like Dr. Happy N. Bright,” said Sholonski.

“When I heard that Hamilton-Gibson was doing the play this year, I cleared my schedule so I could attend rehearsals and performances,” Sholonski said. “I am happy to be playing Dr. Happy N. Bright again. I had so much fun doing it the first time and am having just as much fun now. It is the perfect part for me.”

Even though “A Pound of Flesh” is a goofy spoof of William Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice” and filled with laughs aplenty, no knowledge of “The Merchant” or Shakespeare is needed to enjoy it.