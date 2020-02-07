Hidden History: The story of Krystal Jubilee

CORNING, N.Y.(WETM-TV)- Leading the pack of the Nursing Program at Corning Community College is Krystal Jubilee. Director of Nursing Education, who shares her path to becoming the first African American woman to hold this position.

“I always knew I wanted to go into health care, but I thought I wanted to be a doctor. So I was never that person that was business savvy or wanted to work for a company. I was always that person who knew I wanted to make a difference in someone’s life caring for them”.

Jubilee says,

Making a difference in people’s lives is something Jubilee does daily. She also believes in diversity, and diversity is not just about one thing for her, it’s not all about race.

“I’m that person that’s at the table and knowing we need diversity, and diversity is not just gender and race and sexual orientation, it’s a whole lot of other things. I believe [in] being in this position. I can be influential in bringing other students of color, other backgrounds, nationality ethnicities into the field of nursing,” Jubilee said.

“Being in this position, it has helped me to draw in more students of color and other underserved groups to come into a career here at Corning Community College,” Jubilee shares.

Since 1999 she and her husband moved to the area in search of a new life, making the Twin Tiers a new home. Working at local hospitals, this became more than a job, but a career choice, well beyond the classroom.

“I want my children to realize you may take a different path in life,” Jubilee shares. “Believe in yourself, be true to yourself, and don’t let anyone tear you down.”

As the first African American to hold this position, Jubilee doesn’t want to be seen by the color of her skin but recognized by the impacts she makes for the students of the nursing program.