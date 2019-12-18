His Tabernacle Family Church announce holiday services

(WETM-TV)- Members of the community are invited to the His Tabernacle Family Church Christmas Celebration.

All 3 of our church campuses, Horseheads, Ithaca and Mansfield, will have Christmas services on Sunday, December 22nd.

Christmas Sunday Services:

Horseheads Campus

Sunday December 22nd, 9am and 11am

16 Level Acres Drive

Professional Theatre production entitled The Ultimate Love Story, petting zoo and live nativity scene

Ithaca Campus

Sunday December 22nd, 9am and 11am

609 W. Clinton Street

Illustrated sermon, petting zoo and children’s choir

Mansfield Campus

Sunday December 22nd, 11am

717 Lambs Creek Road

Illustrated sermon and children’s choir

The Christmas celebration ends with a candlelight service on Christmas Eve 6pm-8pm at all church campuses. Before the service begins, families are invited to decorate Christmas cookies together.



Christmas Eve:

Horseheads Campus, Ithaca Campus and Mansfield Campus

Tuesday December 24th, 6pm

Begins with Christmas cookie decorating at 6pm and service begins at 7pm

His Tabernacle Family Church, led by Senior Pastors Micheal and Rhonda Spencer, is a charismatic, spirit-filled church offering fellowship, worship and many classes. We enjoy a large, culturally-diverse congregation and many events are live-streamed on our website, www.histabernacle.com.

For further information or to schedule an interview, you can call our church office at 607-739-5196 or Pastor Micheal Spencer at 607-795-6406.