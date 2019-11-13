Home of Bradford County pastor destroyed in fire

MONROETON, PA – According to “First News Now”, At least twelve fire departments responded to a structure fire that was reported around 7:30PM, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in Monroe Township.

When Monroeton fire personnel arrived on scene they were met with heavy smoke coming from the basement of home located on Brocktown Road.

First News Now was told that this was the home of Pastor Paul and Rosie Benjamin, a couple that is dearly loved by their community. The family was able to escape from the burning home.

A few minutes after Monroeton fire personnel arrived, they dispatched for additional departments, as they reported that this was a working structure fire.

Multiple tankers from all over the area were called in for mutual aide and a fill site was said to have been established at the Daily Review.

No injuries were reported that FNN is aware of, although a Rapid Intervention Team was dispatched to that location.

Benjamin’s home was reported to be a total loss as the evening went on, flames could be seen from a great distance away.

Nearby neighbors stood outside and watched in disbelief as fire crews battled the intense blaze.

FNN received a list of fire departments that responded to assist with the house fire from John Walter.

The following departments were first to be dispatched to the scene, Monroeton, Towanda, and Franklindale. The other departments that responded after the initial dispatched were Canton, New Albany, Wysox, North Towanda, Athens Borough, and two departments outs of Sullivan County, which included Dushore and Mildred.



