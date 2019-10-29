HomeGoods scheduled to open in November

(WETM) – HomeGoods will open an approximately 23,950 square-foot store on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8:00 a.m in the Big Flats Consumer Square at 830 County Route 64.

HomeGoods expects to fill approximately 65 full- and part-time positions.

“Our amazing values, brand names, and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” states John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods. “With a large variety of special merchandise from around the world, customers will always find something thrilling in our treasure hunt environment at great values. We are happy to provide Elmira with a local HomeGoods.”

Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Special Grand Opening Day hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.