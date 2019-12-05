Horseheads 5th Grade Exhibit opening at the Chemung County Historical Society

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock was joined in studio this morning by two 5th Grade students from the Horseheads School District. Roland Richardson and Andrew Reeves talking about their classes new exhibit on African American Experience in Chemung County.

Roland says that his particular project was on the underground railroad of Elmira while Reeves says he and a partner had been working on a report on the NAACP.

While Richardson and Reeves were the faces of the exhibit for their fellow classmates, 45-5th-graders from Horseheads Intermediate School participated.

On Thursday, December 5th, from 5 to 7 PM at the Chemung County Historical Society, community members are invited to help in celebrating the classes hard work and learning about the history of African American Experiences in Chemung County