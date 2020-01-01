Horseheads brawl leaves some spending first night of 2020 behind bars

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a busy New Year’s morning for local law enforcement as multiple people were arrested Wednesday morning in Horseheads.

18 News arriving on the scene around 2:40 AM as multiple police agencies including Horseheads Police, Chemung County Sheriff’s and New York State Police were apprehending individuals.

According to a witness on the scene, a fight breaking out at Beefeater’s Tavern is what caused the heavy police presence.

Our reporter on the scene watched police apprehend a man after what appeared to be an attempted assault on an officer trying to de-escalate the situation.

This is a developing story and 18 News will bring you the latest details as they become available.