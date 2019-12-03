Horseheads KFC to open Dec. 5

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Fans of the Colonel’s famous chicken will have a new location to frequent in the Twin Tiers.

The new Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant located at 2122 Grand Central Avenue in Horseheads, New York is tentatively scheduled to open on December 5.

The grand opening event will begin with a Colonel tie ribbon-cutting and will include a “free chicken for a year” coupon giveaway to the first 50 customers and more.







“KBP Foods is excited to expand our footprint into Horseheads,” said Alex Ross, Area Coach, KBP Foods. “Our restaurant staff has been preparing diligently for the store opening, and we look forward to welcoming the community to their new KFC this week.”

The restaurant will feature KFC’s signature American Showman design aesthetic, which includes many elements that pay tribute to KFC Founder Colonel Harland Sanders and the brand’s heritage, including its signature red and white stripes.

There are over 20,000 KFC outlets in more than 125 countries and territories around the world.