Horseheads Police searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Police Department are searching for a suspect after a hit and run incident in Hanover Square Tuesday night.

Horseheads Police say it happened around 6 o’clock Tuesday night and that the vehicle is a newer styled dark pick-up truck with silver trim and was headed towards Old Ithaca Road.

The driver is described as a white male in his late 40’s, early 50’s between 5’8 and 5’10, bald and has a quote ‘larger build’.

Anyone with information regarding this accident are asked to call (607) 739-5668, or stop by the department at 202 South Main Street.

There is no word on the condition of the person hit available at this time.

