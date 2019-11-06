Horseheads students gear up for “Variety Show”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined by Horseheads High School students Raven Brown, Josh Friend, and Lauren Lerche to talk about this years “Variety Show” before they headed to class this morning.

The students will be performing their annual Variety Show on Friday, November 8th at 7 PM at Horseheads High School Auditorium. The show is an all student-created, directed, and performed a selection of musical numbers, dancing, poetry reading, and fun!

Friend says, “There’s a lot that goes into it, communicating with each other, making sure we’ve got props and costumes and know everything that’s going on”.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors.