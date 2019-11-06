1  of  3
Breaking News
Bill Schrom elected Chemung County Sheriff Dan Mandell wins Elmira mayoral race Polls closed in New York, Pennsylvania as results are counted in 2019 General Election

Horseheads students gear up for “Variety Show”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined by Horseheads High School students Raven Brown, Josh Friend, and Lauren Lerche to talk about this years “Variety Show” before they headed to class this morning.

The students will be performing their annual Variety Show on Friday, November 8th at 7 PM at Horseheads High School Auditorium. The show is an all student-created, directed, and performed a selection of musical numbers, dancing, poetry reading, and fun!

Friend says, “There’s a lot that goes into it, communicating with each other, making sure we’ve got props and costumes and know everything that’s going on”.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now