Horseheads woman already in jail arrested on Bradford County warrant

HORSEHEADS N.Y. (WETM-TV)- A Horseheads woman who had already been housed in the Chemung County Jail was later found to have warrants out of Bradford County.

On Friday, Dec 27, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 27-year-old Navisha Maddox, of Horseheads, New York.

Maddox was housed as an inmate in the Chemung County Jail on a local criminal charge when it was learned that she is wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania on a Bench Warrant.

The warrant charged her with Failure to Appear in court for charges stemming from a retail theft incident.

Maddox has been arrested as a Fugitive from Justice.

She was arraigned in the Elmira City Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail pending extradition to Pennsylvania on the warrant.