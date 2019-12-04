Jump Start to Living Well: Collegiate Athletes fueling for games

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back the newest edition of Jump Start to Living Well. In this week’s episode, Maio focuses on how Collegiate Athletes fuel for games, a lesson that she says while may be specific… will help even the average gymgoer.

Maio says, “de-fueling, or feeling like you’re in a constant state of weakness then you probably aren’t getting enough calories”.

Different schedules make it hard to eat certain things like protein and calories. Maio says that if t least once a day you can get a decent amount of calories in you’ll be good. Also, she says good protein sources are meat but for those vegetarians and vegans you will need to have protein powder for your room.

For ladies specifically, Maio says to make sure you are getting two handfuls of protein every day in order to fuel and eat healthy.