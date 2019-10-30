Jumpstart to Living Well: Breaking Myths Halloween Edition

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back the newest edition of Jump Start to Living Well. In this week’s Halloween themed episode she will be proving 3 of the scariest diet myths to false.

Myth 1: If you want to lose weight you have to eat under 1,200 calories a day. Maio dressed up as a buff superhero to prove this false, she says that 1,200 calories are only enough to help you barely stay alive, she says you need to eat more than that to thrive.

The devil on your workout shoulder coming back with Myth 2: Juice cleanses can help you lose weight fast. Maio doesn’t know what you’re “Taco”-ing about, she says that that’s a horrible idea and that your liver cleanses everything and if you feel gross or want to drop some pounds eat a salad and drink some water, she says don’t be afraid of a few tacos.

Myth 3: You should avoid fruit if you’re trying to lose weight. Well, you’ll need to tune to the video for Heather’s costume for week 3 but her message is clear… fruit has lots of fiber which keeps things going, full of antioxidants and she says they’re so good for you.