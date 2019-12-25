Jumpstart to Living Well: Simple approaches to seeing your New Year’s goal through

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Sport & Fitness trainer Heather Maio is back the newest edition of Jump Start to Living Well. In this week’s episode, Maio gives tips on how to make sure you maintain your diet going into the New Year.

Maio says this year lets take a smaller simpler approach by looking at our diet and goals as baby steps.

Maio says, “Starting January 1st, just sit down and have 3 meals, that’s it sit down for 3 meals a day, no more eating on the go, no more rushing, no more last-minute running around”.

Once you have that mastered, Maio says add something green onto your plate.

Lastly, add the 5-minute rule to your diet, wait 5 minutes after you’re done eating and let yourself see if you’re actually hungry.

