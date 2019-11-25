Keep your local businesses in mind this year when you head out for your holiday shopping

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- When you’re stepping out to begin gathering items on your shopping list this holiday season be sure to keep your local businesses in mind, especially with Small Business Saturday just around the corner.

Since 1983, The Christmas House has served the community bringing holiday spirit and service with a warm smile to all of the Twin Tiers.

The House is located at 361 Maple Avenue in Elmira and according to their Head Elf, Julie Delgrosso, it is the commitment of local customers that has kept them open for so many years.

According to statistics, there are 28.8 million small businesses in the United States which account for 99.7% of all businesses in the country.

Franchised small businesses employ roughly 8 million people, and make up 40 % of all American retail jobs.

So not only are these businesses important to the economy they also open up a ton of opportunities for new careers across the country.

Make sure to keep all of that in mind this Holiday season when you step out the door to begin checking items off of your wish list.