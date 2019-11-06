Kiwanis Club of Elmira has started accepting applications for memorial banners

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Applications for the Kiwanis Club of Elmira’s Hometown Heroes recognition program for 2020 are available.

The program features banners that are hung in downtown Elmira honoring military veterans.

Each banner honors one person who has served or is currently serving in the military.

The cost of $200 provides for a banner which will be displayed for 3 years from Memorial Day to Veterans’ Day.

Orders need to be placed by March 30, 2020, for display in 2020. See the application form on their website for further details.