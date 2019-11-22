Lawrenceville community forum

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa (WETM) – On Thursday, November 21, the Lawrenceville Fire Department and their Board of Directors held a community forum.

This meeting was to discuss and update the community about the next steps to rebuild Station 8.

At the forum, Sean Foran, the project manager from Hueber Breuer Construction, talked about the process that the fire department has to go through.

“Well, right now the biggest focus is the insurance claim and come into resolution on that the insurance claim will drive the direction of the project moving forward,” said Foran.

He continued on to say “The other key component is what we’ve started here tonight with a community involvement and trying to get the department to get a better understanding of what the community would like to see in the reconstruction.”

Foran said they hope to have the claim by February 2020. Some key issues regarding their claim are substantial structural damage, application of essential facility codes, and Pennsylvania prevailing wage determination.

Officials plan to have the design of the new station by June 2020 and start to rebuild by the end of July.

The Lawrenceville Fire Department plans to have another community forum sometime in December of 2019.