LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa (WETM) – Officers from the Lawrenceville Fire Department and their Board of Directors will be holding a community forum this week.

It will be held on Thursday, November 21 in the Williamson High School auditorium (33 Junction Cross Rd, Tioga, Pa 16964) at 7:00 p.m.

The forum is to give the community an update on where things currently stand and their future plans to rebuild Station 8. The event is open to the public.