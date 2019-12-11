LECOM set to host interview sessions at Elmira College

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) is hosting interviews for multiple positions that they currently still have available.

The positions include administrative assistants, financial aid counselors, skilled maintenance workers, information technology specialists, a learning resource center librarian, and a library assistant.

They will be hosting the interview sessions today, Dec 11, from 10 AM – 3 PM.

LECOM is a private graduate school of medicine, dentistry, and pharmacy with a main campus in Erie, Pennsylvania, and branch campuses located in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and Bradenton, Florida.

Here is the specific location/address at which the event is taking place:

Elmira College Campus
Hamilton Hall, Great Room
1 Park Place, Elmira, NY, 14901

