Libertad celebrates its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Libertad opened it’s doors Wednesday welcoming veterans and the community into it’s newly constructed housing facility.

Residents of the community who have been in Elmira for many years watched what used to be a run down building now become a place for veterans to call home.

Andrea Ogunwumi, CEO and Executive Director of Economic Opportunity Program, Inc., says, ” this represents the next level of community revitalization where many groups have come together, local officials, our mayor, our county executive.”

“State officials and also our community as we provide supportive care services and even those members of our community who are entrepreneurs who are artisans we’ve all come together- the veterans in order to help out community move forward,” said Ogunwumi.