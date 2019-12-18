Lin Buffett fined $1,000 for multiple food violations

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Lin Buffet located in the Grand Central Plaza in Horseheads was fined $1,000 for various food safety violations back in November.

The buffet was fined for the following violations:



• Potentially hazardous foods were not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120F to 70F or less within 2 hours and from 70F to 45F within 4 hours (cooling)

• Potentially hazardous foods were not kept at a temperature of less than or equal to 45F or greater than or equal to 140F (Room Temperature Storage)

• Food were items double stacked.

The Southside Convenience Store, 403 Broadway, Elmira, NY was also fined $1,500 for selling tobacco to a minor along with selling individual cigarettes.

Here is a complete list of fines that the health department has levied against restaurant owners, mobile homes parks, convenience stores, etc.:

http://www.chemungcountyhealth.org/usr/EHS/enforce201912.pdf