Local animal shelters taking part in “Empty the Shelters” event

(WETM) – The BISSELL Pet Foundation hopes to bring holiday joy this season by encouraging pet adoptions this December 13th and 14th.

On these selected days, the cost of pets will be reduced at local animal shelters. In the twin tiers, two local animal shelters will partake in the “empty the shelters” event.

You can adopt your pet locally at the Humane Society of Schuyler County and SPCA of Tompkins County.

The Humane Society of Schuyler County will partake in Empty the Shelters on Friday from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM on 124 Marina Drive in Montour Falls.

The SPCA of Tompkins County will also partake in Empty the Shelters on 1640 Hanshaw Road in Ithaca. This shelter will be opened Friday 9:00 AM- 12:00 PM and Satuday 10:00 AM- 1:00 PM.

