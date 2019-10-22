Local Author Maggie Barnes hosting book signing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock was joined by local author Maggie Barnes to talk about her new book “The Glory Hill Diaries”.

On Friday, October 25th, Maggie will be at the Christmas House in Elmira from 4-6 PM hosting a book signing. At the signing, you can get ahold of her new book “The Glory Hill Diaries” which she says is a book about the area and her time spent here over the past 9 years with her husband.

Barnes says, ” We moved down here 9 years ago and we fell in love with the whole area, bought a big ole’ house that needed to be renovated and just had adventure after adventure getting used to this part of my life”.

Barnes originally from Central New York is an empty nester and moved to Waverly, learning new things like dirt roads, septic systems, wildlife looking into the dining room window… one particular story of a snake joining her family indoors for Super Bowl Sunday.

If you’d like to hear more about Barnes adventures in the Twin Tiers you can find her book online on Amazon or attend the book signing this Friday where copies will be on sale.