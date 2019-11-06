Local authors team up to write short novels about the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by authors Martha Horton and Alan De Wolfe to talk about a series of short novels that the two are co-writing.

Horton says that co-authoring a book isn’t easy, and that at 1st they were alternating by chapter but jokingly laughed that the two would go back and rewrite each others work.

After asking De Wolfe where the ideas for the words on the pages came for “The Unlikely Adventures of Alex and Nan”, De Wolfe responded that Alex is was based a little bit on himself while Nan was a little bit like Martha.

The two both saying that some local businesses and even local people were mentioned in their novel and that the Southern Tier played a pivotal role in their book.

The two will be hosting a book signing will be Saturday, November 9th, from 1-4 at the Christmas House in Elmira. The two will be selling copies at the book signing and if you can’t make it Saturday they are sold on Amazon.