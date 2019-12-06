Local BOCES student & teacher receive national recognition

(WETM) – Samantha Welch, a Bradford Central School District senior in the Auto Body Repair program at the GST BOCES Coopers Education Center, was selected as this year’s “Collision Student of the Year” by the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

Her instructor, Brian McDonnell, was selected as the “Collision School Instructor of the Year.” Both received a trip to SEMA 2019 in Las Vegas, NV, where the pair were honored at the Education Foundation’s November 5 reception. The SEMA Show is the world’s premier automotive trade show that features more than 2,400 exhibiting companies and attendees from all over the world.

Welch was nominated for the honor by McDonnell. “Sam has all the admirable qualities one would want as a student or employee” he said in his nomination letter to the Foundation. “She is incredibly hard working and never hesitates to help her fellow classmates or myself.”

McDonnell was nominated by fellow teachers and his campus principal. “Brian is, in my opinion, a truly gifted educator,” said GST BOCES Culinary Arts Instructor Burt Beebe. “He quickly develops good rapport with his students, establishes solid routines and employs consistent and fair practices in his classroom. Brian is an example of a teacher who focuses on the future of his students. He teaches the most current technologies in his industry.”

The Collision Repair Education Foundation, founded in 1991, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting collision repair educational programs, schools and students to create qualified, entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities.