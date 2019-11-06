Local boy with autism prepares to display his artwork for all to see

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Andrew LaVere is a student and artist living in Elmira who doesn’t let his hardships restrain his artistic abilities.

His art ranges from pencil and charcoal sketches to oils and other materials.

Andrew’s work reflects his unique vision of the world around him; as an artist with Autism, he truly speaks through his art, and enjoys sharing his skills and confounding preconceived notions and expectations.

The opening reception of Andrew’s artwork will be on Thursday, Nov 7, from 4 to 6 PM.

But the show runs through Nov 28 and it is free and open to the public.

