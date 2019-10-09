Local Dollar Tree cited for OSHA violations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for unsafe storage of material, obstructed exit routes and blocked electrical panels at the discount retailer’s store on County Route 64 in Consumer Square.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based retailer faces $208,368 in proposed penalties.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, “inspectors found boxes and equipment blocking an exit route in a storage room, unsecured boxes stacked to the ceiling, and piles of equipment and boxes blocking access to a circuit breaker.”

“Employers have a duty to protect workers from unsafe conditions at stores nationwide,” said OSHA Syracuse Area Director Jeffrey Prebish. “Improper storage of merchandise can result in employees being struck by falling inventory, while blocked exit routes can impede swift exit in an emergency.”