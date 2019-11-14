Local funeral home giving away free Christmas trees

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service will giveaway 50 fresh-cut Christmas trees to those in need on Dec. 1, 2019.

The event, which will also feature a visit from Santa, face painting, and refreshments, will be held in the parking lot of Phillips Funeral Home, 17 West Pulteney Street, Corning.

Trees will be offered free of charge to anyone in need of a tree on a first-come, first-served basis, until they are gone.

Recipients are responsible for tying down and transporting their tree, and any trees remaining after the event will be left in the parking lot for anyone to help themselves.

The event is free and open to the community. Families are encouraged to bring their children for face painting and photos with Santa.

“We wanted to offer this to our community in the spirit of the Christmas season,” says Kelly Copp, funeral director and co-owner. “The holidays are about giving back, and we view this as a simple way to show people how much their support means for small businesses like ours. We hope this small gesture will help brighten the hearts of families and children throughout our community.”

“As funeral professionals, we understand all too well how difficult this time of year can be for those who have lost a loved one,” adds Garrett DuVall, funeral director and co-owner. “We feel the best cure is to give back and offer a helping hand.”