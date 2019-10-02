Local man opens up his first food truck

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After 20 years in the restaurant business, Elmira native Brandon Cleary decided to open up Heidi Ho’s Food Truck and live the American Dream.

Heidi Ho’s started two months ago and is traveling all over the twin tiers.

The menu is made up of cheese curd related dishes including deep fried cheese curds and poutine.

Poutine is a popular Canadian dish that consists of French fries, gravy and cheese curds on top.

This week’s special is chicken alfredo poutine. They also make pulled pork and brisket poutine dishes.

Cleary said he does his best to buy locally here in the twin tiers. The cheese curds served on every dish is bought locally at the Golden Age Cheese Company in Woodhull, N.Y..

The name is inspired from his fiancé, Heidi.

“Without her support and encouragement this never would have happened,” said Cleary.

To find out where Heidi Ho’s next stop is visit their facebook page, Heidi Ho’s Food Truck.

To find the full menu and other information visit their website at https://heidihosfoodtruck.com/.

You can also follow them on Instagram, @heidihos_food_truck and Twitter, @heidi-Hos.