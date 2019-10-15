Local NAACP responds to Cuomo’s use of the n-word and local community reaction

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Georgia Verdier, the President of the Elmira/Corning chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, is responding to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s use of the n-word during an interview WAMC host Alan Chartock in reference to the op-ed.

The Governor was quoting from an article from the New York Times where the term had been used in reference to Italian Americans. He asked to be excused for even verbalizing the quote. I listen to his entire interview and he delivered a powerful message regarding the “Cancer Within,” known as racism, as he said out loud what is happening in America. He spoke in term of problematic issues, such as anti-Semitism, disrespect, disunity, hate and more. On a positive note, he advocated for unity and justice for all. Georgia Verdier, President

Elmira/Corning NAACP

The governor was quoting a recent New York Times op-ed when he used the derogatory terms.

“They used an expression that southern Italians were called quote-unquote, and pardon my language, but I’m just quoting the New York Times, n****r w**s,” Governor Cuomo told

Listen to the clip here where the governor makes the comments around 18:48.

6:14pm-UPDATE: Local Reaction

The Governor’s quote has since been gaining significant traction across all communities. Today 18 News reporter Alexis Bellamy hit the streets in Corning and got some local reaction on the governor’s quote. We spoke to one Corning resident Jacob Baxter, who was more than bothered at the governor’s language.

“With everything that I’ve heard with Cuomo going on I don’t believe that what he is using is the right term.. or that he should even be saying those words especially on tv..if he’s serious about his campaign he shouldn’t be saying those things.. it’s not the way to go… it’s derogatory and rude and just the most disrespectful thing I’ve EVER heard.”

Another Corning resident Jacob Mcbee adding, “He spewed it out very elaborately.. so yeah ya know..im not going to beat the guy up over it obviously but it’s definitely very unprofessional for sure. If I had kids I wouldn’t want that word to just be thrown out there like that ya know…”

The governor has yet to release a statement following his quote.