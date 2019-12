ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Residents at the Flannery Apartments wanted to cut back on their four letter words and raise money for those less fortunate.

Thanks to a simple swear jar, they’ve raised $176 for a family in need this holiday season.

Residents estimate their donations came courtesy of about 1,000 naughty words uttered throughout the year.

This is the fourth year the residents have participated in the collection.