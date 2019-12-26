Local woman serves home-cooked meals from former Hornell Tastee Freez

HORNELL, N.Y. — One local woman has created a new food service that serves up home-cooked meals from the take-out window of the former Tastee Freez in Hornell.

The menu reads like a cherished family cookbook. Our newspaper partner The Leader reports that Renae Johnson combined her love of food preparation and her business acumen to create Cater Me Home.

Johnson saw a need in the Hornell area for home-cooked meals for people who can’t or don’t like to cook, and don’t want to eat out.

Home-cooked dinners are available from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Meals can either be picked up through the take out window or delivered in the Arkport-Hornell area.

Johnson also added a “quick lunch” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for customers who have a short lunch break and don’t want to eat fast food.

Customers can call Cater Me Home at (607) 968-1210 or go to Johnson’s Facebook page to get upcoming menus and pricing information.

Johnson recommends calling in advance as she’s been selling out numerous nights.

