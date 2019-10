HORSEHEADS N.Y. (WETM) – The youth of the Twin Tiers decided to lend a helping hand to the elderly of the community.

On Wednesday, the Do-it Center Youth Football Team put down the pads and cleats and picked up a few trash bags and rakes, instead of practicing football. They decided to do yardwork for some local senior citizens.

