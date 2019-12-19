Magical moment as Abby Webster’s Christmas wish comes true

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Abby Webster, a 4-year-old girl from Spencer-Van Etten has stolen the hearts of viewers across the Twin Tiers after a tragic accident took both of her legs. Matt Paddock was with Abby today as she went dashing through the snow in a race against Ole’ Saint Nick.

What started as a Christmas concert on Thursday, soon turned to a magical moment for a Spencer-Van Etten kindergartner, as her Christmas came nearly a week early.

Heidi McNeil, Abby’s teaching assistant says although she’s been through a lot nothing slows her down. “She’s a strong kid, she has fought through a lot of pain to get here”, says McNeil.

And, while most kids are asking Santa for things like dolls, board games, and other toys, Abby Webster had just one wish….. to race Santa Claus.

“I thought that’s what Santa and Christmas are all about, that one wish”, said Santa.

So Webster in her new prosthetics was ready to shine. After a “On your mark, get set, go”, Webster took off leaving Santa in the dust.

“We found out this super young lady has jet-propelled legs and whomped me something terrible”,” I’m going to train more there’s no doubt about it. I ate cheerios today next year I’m eating Wheaties!”, said Santa.

