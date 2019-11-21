Man arrested for weapon possession at Elmira-Corning Regional Airport

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Kieran Paul Fleming, 54, of Indio, California was arrested on Nov. 20 for possessing a weapon at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport.

Fleming has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The type of weapon Fleming possessed has not been disclosed at this time.

Fleming was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Town of Big Flats Court at a later date.

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.