ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock was joined in studio this morning by Dr.Matt Seybold, Elmira College assistant professor of American Literature & Mark Twain Studies.

Coming up on December, 7th at 4:00 PM at the Clemens Center Dr. Matt Seybold will perform readings from Mark Twain’s Christmas Letters during the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes Holiday Concert.

Dr. Seybold says that the letters provide insight into the Clemens family’s holiday habits and the special role Christmas plays in their family history.

If you’d like to buy tickets for the showing they’re available online at clemenscenter.org