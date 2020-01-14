Breaking News
Charges now expected after Elmira police chase; suspect at large

Mayor of Ithaca clarifies tweet sent out on Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mayor of Ithaca is clarifying a tweet that was sent out earlier where it was mentioned the officer directly involved in a recent investigation was fired.

Mayor Svante Myrick says his tweet was not worded properly and should have said the city is seeking to terminate the officer. This comes after a report revealing a failure to fully investigate nearly a decade’s worth of reported crimes, including reported sex offenses.  

The name of the officer involved has not yet been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now