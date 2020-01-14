Mayor of Ithaca clarifies tweet sent out on Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Mayor of Ithaca is clarifying a tweet that was sent out earlier where it was mentioned the officer directly involved in a recent investigation was fired.

Mayor Svante Myrick says his tweet was not worded properly and should have said the city is seeking to terminate the officer. This comes after a report revealing a failure to fully investigate nearly a decade’s worth of reported crimes, including reported sex offenses.

The name of the officer involved has not yet been released.