‘Meet the Candidates’ evening set to take place at the YWCA

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- In conjunction with the Chemung County Council of Women, and the YWCA, the community is invited to attend a ‘Meet the Candidates’ evening at the YWCA.

Address: 211 Lake Street, Elmira, NY

Date: Thursday, October 24

Time: 6:30 p.m. – program begins at 7:00 p.m.

This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

The evening program will include:

· Light refreshments will be provided with the program beginning at 6:30 with the program beginning at 7:00PM.

· Local candidates running for office.

Each candidate in a contested election will have an opportunity to address the audience and to answer questions. If time allows, a question/answer period will follow. Each candidate is welcome to bring campaign literature to the event.

For further information regarding this event, contact Barb Luther by phone at (607)-331-9263 or by email at bluther@stny.rr.com.