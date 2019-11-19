Milling set to begin soon on I-86 near Corning

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The New York State Department of Transportation announced, weather permitting, beginning Wednesday, November 20 milling will be conducted on Interstate 86 westbound in the Village of Riverside, Steuben County.

For the duration of this milling operation, traffic will be reduced to one lane and Exit 44B off-ramp will be closed. Work is anticipated to last two days.

Variable message boards will notify traffic to take alternate routes.

Motorists may experience minor travel delays.

It is imperative that motorists remember this season to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter.