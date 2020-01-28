Millport Volunteer FD selling wings for Super Bowl parties

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Millport Volunteer Fire Department is selling jumbo wings on Feb. 2 for your Super Bowl parties.
The fire department will have mild, hot, and Chipotle BBQ wings with homemade blue cheese available starting at 3 p.m. until they sell out, typically around 7 p.m., for $10 an order.
Delivery is also available within a reasonable distance and with a two order minimum.
Pre-orders are accepted on the day of the event starting at 1 p.m. by calling 607-739-1030 or by texting 607-742-8402.