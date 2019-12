ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- M&M Red Hots would like to invite the public to stop in today, Friday, Dec 27, to commemorate their 100th year in Elmira.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook Page Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., M&M will be offering nickel sodas in house, as well as Doggin’ Downtown tye-dye t-shirt giveaways while supplies last.

This is M&M Hots special way of thanking their loyal customers and friends, for getting them to this milestone.