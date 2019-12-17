Morning Minute: December 17, 2019

Governor Cuomo announcing Monday he wants to ban drugs that mimic the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.

While some fentanyl analogs are prohibited by the federal government’s controlled substances schedule, they’re not listed in New York’s schedule. That loophole prevents prosecution unless the fentanyl analog is mixed with a banned substance,

Legislation banning fentanyl analogs will be the second proposal of his 2020 state of the state agenda,

The proposed legislation will give law enforcement the authority to prosecute the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of fentanyl analogs and enable the state health commissioner to add new analogs to the list of controlled substances as they appear on the market.

And, a gold coin was donated to a local Red Kettle, which has happened several years in a row here in the twin tiers. The coin is a government minted coin and has a face value in the single digits with the actual value of the coin worth over $200.

Donations to the Salvation Army on a local level have been lagging this year. Many local collection sites reporting low figures compared to last year.

And lastly happening today at noon the arctic league will officially be closing it’s ‘Big Book’ for the 2019 Christmas season.

The goal of the Arctic League is to raise and surpass their goal of one-hundred-and twenty-five-thousand dollars. Once they do so the big book officially closes ending their fundraising efforts.

All of the money raised goes towards helping to give back to the children of Chemung county and making sure they wake up Christmas day with gifts to open and much much more.