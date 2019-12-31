Morning Minute: December 31, 2019

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Just after 1:00 p.m., Schuyler County Sheriff deputies responded to a 1 car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of South Catherine Street and South Street in the village of Montour Falls.

The accident involving a vehicle that went off the road and struck a two-story porch attached to a residence at that intersection,

According to police, the operator of the vehicle is believed to have suffered a medical emergency which then caused the accident. The damaged residence was vacant at the time of the incident.

The sheriff’s office is withholding the identity of the driver who was transported to a local hospital.

Yesterday, two women were arrested after a reported fight in the Weis grocery store.

Multiple Elmira Police officers responded to the Weis grocery store here in downtown Elmira after a reported fight at around 1:30 p-m.

According to E-P-D upon arrival, no one wanted to cooperate and 2 females were arrested.

Our 18 News reporter at the scene says customers were still able to shop at the store.

The Greater Valley EMS with the support of Williams Auto Group is offering the “Safe Ride Home Program”. Starting tonight through January first at three in the morning. Free rides to and from bars and parties will be offered to locals in need of transportation.



Since 1991 the Greater Valley EMS has been offering this free transportation service to individuals and groups who are too intoxicated to get behind the wheel. Fran Webb the coordinator of the program believes this is something that is needed this time of the year.