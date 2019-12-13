Morning Minute: Friday, December 13, 2019

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Here is your Morning Minute for Friday, December 13, 2019.

A friend of the man who shot a Pennsylvania state trooper in Elkland earlier this week told The Associated Press that he had schizophrenia and stopped taking his medication.

Yesterday Delos Lowe’s family was searching for anything they could salvage out of the rubble of his home – located on Barney Hill Road in Nelson Township.

Lowe was killed during the 14-hour standoff – the trooper he shot, is in stable condition.

An abandoned homeless tent camp was discovered along the Chemung River near Elmira’s Dunn Field.

18 News went to the scene and discovered items such as garbage, stolen bikes, clothing, housewares and canned goods.

The site is now being investigated by the DEC and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Memorial wreaths will be laid at over a thousand locations across the united states including right here in the twin tiers.

The wreaths honor the lives of all the men and women who have served the country.

Officials say roughly 5,000 wreaths will be laid in Bath, N.Y., and around 6,600 wreaths will be placed next to headstones at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Chemung County.

Wreaths are being delivered and off-loaded today at the Woodlawn National Cemetery at 2 p.m.